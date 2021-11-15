Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 6.9%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.45. 2,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCUL. Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.