Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

