Oddz Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $447,678.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

