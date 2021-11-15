ODUWA (OWC) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $20,402.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,505.36 or 0.98920426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 513.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.00587525 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.