Oikos (OKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $4,614.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00094212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,490.91 or 1.00848702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.52 or 0.07059662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.