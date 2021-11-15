OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Cap of $10.59 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $10.59 million and $228,152.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00222207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

