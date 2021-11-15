OKCash (OK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $469,605.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,341.53 or 0.99503774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00038569 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00601256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,674,412 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

