Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.76

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 1788742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

