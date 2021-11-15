Omega Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

