Omni Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00005867 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $50,884.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00414432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,288 coins and its circulating supply is 562,972 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.