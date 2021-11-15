ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,005 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

