ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,804 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

