One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.58

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 42180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Collins Stewart started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

