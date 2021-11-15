OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of OneMain worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

