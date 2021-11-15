Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$113.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Onex has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

