Ontology Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $879.32 million and $146.02 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00147295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00492284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017162 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073383 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

