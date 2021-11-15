Ontology Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $958.00 million and $119.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00148135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.94 or 0.00491793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00075507 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.