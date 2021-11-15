OpenDAO (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

