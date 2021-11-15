Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Specifically, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The company has a market cap of $723.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

