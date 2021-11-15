Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UpHealth in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $2.99 on Monday. UpHealth has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.