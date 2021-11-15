Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CYCC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

