Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketWise in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the newsletter publisher will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MKTW opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($15.27). The company had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

