Oppenheimer Comments on Pharvaris’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $16.54 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

