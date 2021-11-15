Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

