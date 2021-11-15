Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

