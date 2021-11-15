Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.99 on Monday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

