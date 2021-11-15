Oppenheimer Weighs in on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

