Organon & Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Organon & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

