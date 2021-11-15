Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 7.33%.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

