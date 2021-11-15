OriginTrail (TRAC) One Day Volume Hits $9.51 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $729.25 million and $9.51 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,836,144 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

