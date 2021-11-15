Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.