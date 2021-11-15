Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 6907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.