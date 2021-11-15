Otonomy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $1,898,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 338,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

