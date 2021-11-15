Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Up 5.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

