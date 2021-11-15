Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $49.57 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and $92,753.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,176.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.97 or 0.07071748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.02 or 0.00403724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $639.16 or 0.01027979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00413532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00271404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00238547 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,929,731 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

