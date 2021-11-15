Oxford Instruments plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

OXINF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

