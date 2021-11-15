Oxygen Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.13 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $136.13 million and $511,604.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,002,278 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

