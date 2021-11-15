PAC Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122,138.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $78.00 million and approximately $122,138.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012474 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,704,968,020 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

