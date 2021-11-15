Pallapay (PALLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.61 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and $671,420.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00070970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00073565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,218.59 or 1.00263657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.80 or 0.07094172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 282,841,906 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

