Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.21 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $129.21 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,596,491 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

