PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVJTY remained flat at $$23.89 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. PAO Severstal has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

