PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVJTY remained flat at $$23.89 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. PAO Severstal has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $23.89.
PAO Severstal Company Profile
