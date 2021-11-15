Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $241,738.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $241,738.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

