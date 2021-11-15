Paragon 28 (FNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Paragon 28 to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of FNA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,645. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

