Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of BHP Group worth $132,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5,435.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.