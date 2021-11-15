Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of American Electric Power worth $136,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

