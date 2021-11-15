Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 51,887 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Tyson Foods worth $112,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 201.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 541,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

