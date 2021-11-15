Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 53,817 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Twitter worth $131,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,386. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

