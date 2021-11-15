Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.68% of Seagate Technology worth $136,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,285,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,317. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

