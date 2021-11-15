Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 14181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.52.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

