Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

OTCMKTS PRRWF traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

